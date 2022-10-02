Aaj Ka Panchang, October 2, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 2, 2022: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Hindus will be observing eight religious events today, which are, Bhanu Saptami, Saraswati Avahan, Navpatrika Puja, Ashwina Navapada Oli Begins, Bhadra, Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Aadal Yoga.

To mark the seventh day of Navratri, people will be worshipping Maa Kalaratri with much zeal and zest. To ensure that you perform all the rituals according to appropriate timings, read all the way through to be aware of the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 2

The Sun will rise at 5:51 AM and will set at 6:08 PM. The Moon will rise at 10:40 AM and set at 12:42 AM on October 3.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 2

Today, the Saptami Tithi will be in effect till 5:17 PM. Right after this, the Ashtami Tithi will take place. The Mula Nakshatra will be in effect until 12:23 AM on October 3. The sun will be placed in the Kanya Rashi. While the placement of the Moon is predicted in the Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 2

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Sunday are predicted to be between 4:17 AM and 5:04 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:35 AM to 12:24 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be from 5:56 PM to 6:20 PM. And the predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:02 PM to 2:52 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 2

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 4:36 PM to 6:08 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 3:04 PM to 4:36 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 12:00 PM to 1:32 PM. While the Dur Muhurat is predicted to be in effect from 4:30 PM to 5:19 PM.

