Aaj Ka Panchang, October 20, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 20, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Dashami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartika. Hindus will be observing three religious events today, which are Bhadra, Ganda Moola, and Vidaal Yoga. Are you willing to start a new project or hold an auspicious ceremony? Learn about auspicious and inauspicious timings, as well as other such details, to ensure that it goes off without a hitch.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 20

Advertisement

The Sun will rise at 6:25 AM and will set at 5:47 PM. While the Moon will rise at 2:14 AM on October 21 and set at 3:08 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 20

As per Drik Panchang, the Dashami Tithi will be in effect up to 4:04 PM. The Ekadashi Tithi will take place immediately after the Dashami ends. The Ashlesha Nakshatra will be present till 10:30 AM. The Sun is expected to be in the Tula Rashi and the Moon will be in the Karka Rashi until 10:30 AM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 20

Advertisement

The Brahma Muhurat is expected to occur between 4:44 AM and 5:34 AM. Abhijit Muhurat, on the other hand, will be in effect from 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM. Godhuli Muhurat will take place between 5:47 PM and 6:12 PM. Vijaya Muhurat is predicted to occur between 1:59 PM and 2:45 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 20

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is predicted to take place between 1:31 PM and 2:56 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 9:15 AM to 10:40 AM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 6:25 AM to 7:50 AM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. First, from 10:12 AM to 10:57 AM and then from 2:45 PM to 3:30 PM.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here