Aaj Ka Panchang, October 21, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 21, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartika. Hindus will be observing three religious events including Govatsa Dwadashi, Rama Ekadashi and Ganda Moola. If you are planning to hold a ceremony, you must know the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day. To prevent any hurdles along the way, read below the necessary details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 21

The Sun will rise at 6:25 AM and will set at 5:46 PM. The Moon will rise at 3:10 AM on October 22 and set at 3:40 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 21

Today, the Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect till 5:22 PM. The Dwadashi Tithi will take place immediately after Ekadashi Tithi ends. The Magha Nakshatra will be there till 12:28 PM. The placement of the Sun is predicted to be in the Tula Rashi. While the Moon will be in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 21

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat are predicted to be between 4:44 AM and 5:35 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 11:43 AM and 12:28 PM. The auspicious timings for Godhuli Muhurat are predicted to be from 5:46 PM to 6:11 PM. Meanwhile, Vijaya Muhurat will be from 1:59 AM to 2:44 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 21

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 10:40 AM to 12:06 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:50 AM to 9:15 AM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there between 2:56 PM and 4:21 PM. While the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 8:41 AM to 9:27 AM and then from 12:28 PM to 1:14 PM.

