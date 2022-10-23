Aaj Ka Panchang, October 23, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Chhoti Diwali

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 23, 2022: Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartika will fall on October 23, Sunday, as per the Panchang. The significant religious events to be celebrated by Hindus on this day include Kali Chaudas, Hanuman Puja and Masik Shivaratri. Chhoti Diwali will also be celebrated today. Chhoti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi is known by many names in different parts of the country, including Kali Chaudas, Narak Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi, and Bhoot Chaturdashi.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset On October 23

The Sun will rise at 6:27 AM and will set at 5:44 PM while the Moon will rise at 5:06 AM on October 24 and set at 4:40 PM.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details on October 23

Today, the Trayodashi Tithi will be in effect till 6:03 PM. Immediately after this, the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin. The Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect till 2:34 PM. The placement of the Sun is predicted to be in the Tula Rashi. On the other hand, the Moon will be positioned in the Kanya Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat on October 23

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat are predicted to be between 4:45 AM and 5:36 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 11:43 AM and 12:28 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be from 5:44 PM to 6:09 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat is going to be from

1:58 PM to 2:43 PM.

Ashubh Muhurat on October 23

The inauspicious period of Rahu Kaal is predicted to be from 4:19 PM to 5:44 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 2:54 PM to 4:19 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there between 12:05 PM and 1:30 PM and Dur Muhurat will previal from 4:13 PM to 4:59 PM.

