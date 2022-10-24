Aaj Ka Panchang, October 24, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Diwali

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 24, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartika. This is a big day of celebration in India because it is Diwali. Other than Diwali, on this day Hindus will observe Lakshmi Puja, Narak Chaturdashi, Kedar Gauri Vrat, Tamil Deepavali, Diwali, Chopda Puja, Sharda Puja, Kali Puja, Deepamalika, Kamala Jayanti, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga.

It is important for people to be aware of the auspicious timings to perform Lakshmi Puja and other Diwali rituals. Make sure to seek Goddess Lakshmi’s blessing by performing all the rituals correctly and at the right time. To know the crucial details of the day, read below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 24

The Sun will rise at 6:27 AM and will set at 5:43 PM. The Moon, on the other hand, will rise at 6:06 AM on October 25 and set at 5:11 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 24

Today, the Chaturdashi Tithi will be in effect till 5:27 PM. Immediately after this, the Amavasya Tithi will take place. The Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect till 2:42 PM. The Sun is predicted to be in the Tula Rashi while the Moon will be placed in the Kanya Rashi till 2:33 AM on October 25.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 24

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat are predicted to be between 4:46 AM and 5:36 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 11:43 AM and 12:28 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be there from 5:43 PM to 6:08 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are going to be from 1:58 AM to 2:43 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 24

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 7:52 AM to 9:16 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 1:30 PM to 2:54 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there between 10:41 AM and 12:05 PM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. First from 12:28 PM to 1:13 PM and then from 2:43 PM to 3:28 PM.

