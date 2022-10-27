Aaj Ka Panchang, October 27, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 27, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika. The Hindu festivals lined up for the day are Chandra Darshana, Vinchudo, Srvartha Siddhi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. People will celebrate Bhai Dooj today as well.

To cherish the special bond between siblings, it is crucial to perform the rituals at the correct timings. Read below for the auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other details for preventing obstacles throughout the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 27

The Sun will rise at 6:29 AM and will set at 5:40 PM. While the Moon will rise at 8:16 AM and set at 7:03 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 27

The Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect till 12:45 PM. Right after this, the Tritiya Tithi will take place. The Vishakha Nakshatra will be in effect till 12:11 PM. The Sun is predicted to be placed in the Tula Rashi. The Moon, on the other hand, will also be in the Tula Rashi but only till 6:31 AM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 27

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat are predicted to be between 4:47 AM and 5:38 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there from 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will there from 5:40 PM to 6:06 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 1:57 PM and 2:41 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 27

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 1:29 PM to 2:52 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 9:17 AM to 10:41 AM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there between 6:29 AM and 7:53 AM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, initially from 10:13 AM to 10:58 AM and then from 2:41 PM to 3:26 PM.

