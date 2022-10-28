Aaj Ka Panchang, October 28, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 28, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika. There are several Hindu celebrations set to take place this day including Nagula Chavithi, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Bhadra, Vinchudo, Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. Read here for auspicious and inauspicious timings, as well as other details for avoiding obstacles throughout the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 28

The Sun will rise at 6:12 AM and will set at 5:54 PM. Whereas the Moon will rise at 8:48 AM and set at 8:27 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 28

As per Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi will be in effect till 10:33 AM and following that, Chaturthi Tithi will take over. The Anuradha Nakshatra will be in effect till 10:42 AM. The Sun is predicted to rest in the Tula Rashi and the Moon will be in the Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 28

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat is going to occur between 4:34 AM and 5:23 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there from 11:40 AM to 12:27 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will there from 5:54 PM to 6:19 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat start from 2:00 PM to 2:47 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 28

The Rahu Kaal is likely to be come into effect from 10:35 AM to 12:03 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:40 AM to 9:08 AM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there between 2:59 PM and 4:27 PM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat will appear twice, first from 8:33 AM to 9:19 AM and next from 12:27 PM to 1:14 PM.

