Aaj Ka Panchang, October 30, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 30, 2022: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Shashthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika. Hindus will observe a number of holy occasions on this day, including Soora Samharam, Chhath Puja (third day), Skanda Sashti, Ganda Moola, Tri Pushkara Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. If you intend to hold an auspicious ceremony, make certain that you do so correctly and at the appropriate time. To avoid roadblocks, read here for auspicious and inauspicious timings, as well as other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 30

The Sun will rise at 6:31 AM and will set at 5:38 PM whereas the Moon will rise at 11:38 AM and set at 9:53 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 30

According to the Drik Panchang, the Shashthi Tithi will be in effect until 3:27 AM on October 31, and right after this, the Saptami Tithi will begin. The Mula Nakshatra will be present till 7:26 AM. The Sun will be resting in the Tula Rashi and the placement of the moon will be in the Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 30

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will arrive between 4:48 AM and 5:40 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there from 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM, and the Godhuli Muhurat will be present from 5:38 PM to 6:03 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat is expected to occur between 1:56 PM and 2:40 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 30

The timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 4:14 PM to 5:38 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 2:51 PM to 4:14 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 12:05 PM and 1:28 PM. Ultimately, the Dur Muhurat will appear from 4:09 PM to 4:53 PM.

