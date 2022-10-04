Aaj Ka Panchang, October 4, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Maha Navami

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 4, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Hindus will be observing eleven festivals on this day: Saraswati Balidan, Saraswati Visarjan, Ayudha Puja, Durga Balidan, Bengal Maha Navami, South Saraswati Puja, Buddha Jayanti, Daksha Savarni Manvadi, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga.

The ninth day, i.e. Mahanavmi, is dedicated to the ninth form of Goddess Durga, Maa Siddhidatri. It is believed that Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura on this day, and hence she is also known as Mahishasura Mardini.

With so many festivals, including Maha Navmi lined up for the day, it is important to know the crucial details. People will be performing rituals to appease Goddess Durga today, in addition to performing Kanya Puja. To ensure that you perform all the rituals on auspicious timings, read below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 4

The Sun will rise at 5:49 AM and will set at 6:09 PM. The Moon will rise at 12:47 PM and set at 2:37 AM on October 5.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 4

Today, the Navami Tithi will be in effect till 12:50 PM. The Dashami Tithi will take place immediately after the Navami Tithi ends. The Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect until 9:21 PM. The placement of the Sun will be in the Kanya Rashi. And the moon will be placed in the Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 4

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat are predicted to be between 4:16 AM and 5:03 AM. On the other hand, the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:34 AM to 12:24 PM. According to the Drikpanchang, the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:56 PM and 6:20 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:02 PM to 2:52 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 4

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 3:04 PM to 4:36 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 11:59 AM to 1:31 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be from 8:54 AM to 10:26 AM. While the Dur Muhurat is predicted to be in effect twice, initially from 8:17 AM to 9:06 AM and then from 10:49 PM to 11:35 PM.

