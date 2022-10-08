Aaj Ka Panchang, October 8, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 8, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Hindus will observe four major religious events on this day which include Bhadra, Panchaka, Ravi Yoga, and Aadal Yoga. In case you and your family plan to conduct a puja or some ceremony today, be aware of the inauspicious and auspicious timings. To get details in this regard along with a few others, scroll down.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 8

Advertisement

The Sun will rise at 6:18 AM and will set at 5:59 PM whereas the Moon will rise at 5:20 PM and set at 5:30 AM on the next day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 8

The Chaturdashi Tithi will be in effect till 3:41 AM and after that, the Purnima Tithi will take place. Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be present until 5:08 PM. The Sun is going to be in the Kanya Rashi and the moon will rest in the Kumbha Rashi up to 11:23 AM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 8

Advertisement

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat is likely to appear from 4:39 AM to 5:28 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM. Godhuli Muhurt will be there from 5:48 PM to 6:12 PM. The timings for Amrit Kalam will be between 9:31 AM and 11:02 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 8

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is going to occur between 9:13 AM and 10:41 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will arrive from 6:18 AM to 7:45 AM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 1:36 PM to 3:04 PM. Meanwhile, Dur Muhurat will come into effect twice, first from 6:18 AM to 7:04 AM and then from 7:04 AM to 7:51 AM.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here