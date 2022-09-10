Aaj Ka Panchang, September 10, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 10, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Purnima Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Hindu adherents will observe eight major religious events: Purnima Shraddha, Bhadrapada Purnima Vrat, Bhadrapada Purnima, Anvadhan, Bhadra, Panchaka, Aadal Yoga. Read here for the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details if you are planning on organising an auspicious ceremony or starting something new.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 10

The Sun will rise at 6:03 AM and will set at 6:32 PM. On the other hand, the Moon will rise at 6:49 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 10

The Purnima Tithi will be in effect till 3:28 PM, right after this, the Pratipada Tithi will take place. The Shatabhisha Nakshatra will be in effect until 9:37 AM. The Sun will be in the Simha Rashi while the Moon is predicted to be in the Kumbha Rashi up to 2:23 AM on September 11.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 10

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Saturday are predicted to be from 4:31 AM to 5:17 AM. On the other hand, the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:53 AM to 12:43 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:20 PM and 6:44 PM. While the Amrit Kalam is predicted to be in effect from 12:34 AM on September 11 to 2:03 AM on September 11.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 10

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 9:11 AM to 10:44 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 6:03 AM to 7:37 AM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 1:52 PM to 3:25 PM. While the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 6:03 AM to 6:53 AM and then from 6:53 AM to 7:43 AM.

