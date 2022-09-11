Aaj Ka Panchang, September 11, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Pratipada Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Hindus are going to observe some major religious events this day: Dwitiya Shraddha, Panchaka, Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Vidaal Yoga. As the day invites so many auspicious occasions, one must learn about the good times from the day to celebrate them. Give a read below to get such details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 11

The Sun will rise at 6:21 AM and will set at 6:51 PM. The Moon will rise at 7:44 PM and set at 7:09 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 11

According to the Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will be in effect till 10:44 AM, after which the Dwitiya Tithi will take place. The Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be present up to 4:29 AM on the next day. The sun will be there in the Simha Rashi and the moon will rest in the Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 11

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat are likely to occur from 4:49 AM to 5:35 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 12:11 PM to 1:01 PM. Whereas the Godhuli Muhurat will arrive between 6:38 PM to 7:02 PM and the Vijaya Muhurat will be in effect from 2:41 PM to 3:31 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 11

The Rahu Kaal is going to take effect from 5:17 PM to 6:51 PM and the Gulikai Kaal will appear from 3:43 PM to 5:17 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat is likely to take place from 12:36 PM to 2:09 PM and the timings for Dur Muhurat is from 5:11 PM to 6:01 PM.

