Aaj Ka Panchang, September 12, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 12, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Dwitiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Tritiya Shraddha, Bhadra, Panchaka, and Ganda Moola are the major religious events on this day. If you intend to begin a new work this somavaar, you must be aware of the auspicious timings to accomplish success in that work. For details give it a read below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 12

The Sun will rise at 6:21 AM and will set at 6:49 PM whereas the Moon will rise at 8:14 PM and set at 8:13 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 12

The Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect till 9:05 AM, and immediately after that, the Tritiya Tithi will take place. The Revati Nakshatra will be till 4:06 AM. The Sun will rest in the Simha Rashi and the Moon will be in the Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 12

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat is from 4:49 AM to 5:35 AM and Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 12:10 PM to 1:00 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat to occur are 6:37 PM to 7:01 PM, on the other hand, Vijaya Muhurat is expected to take place from 2:40 PM to 3:30 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 12

The Rahu Kaal is going to arrive between 7:55 AM and 9:28 AM and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 2:09 PM to 3:42 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 11:02 AM to 12:35 PM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat will appear effect twice, first from 1:00 PM to 1:50 PM and then from 3:30 PM to 4:20 PM.

