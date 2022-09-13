Aaj Ka Panchang, September 13, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 13, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Hindu adherents will observe seven major religious events: Chaturthi Shrad, Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi, Bhadra, Panchaka, Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Amrita Siddhi Yoga. Chaturthi Shrad is the fourth day of the Pitru Paksha, on this day, people perform rituals to make their deceased ancestors happy. To ensure that the rituals are performed without any obstacles, read all the way through for the auspicious timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 13

The Sun will rise at 6:05 AM and will set at 6:29 PM. While the Moon will rise at 8:27 PM and set at 8:47 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 13

The Tritiya Tithi will be in effect till 10:37 AM. Soon after this, the Chaturthi Tithi will take place. The Revati Nakshatra will be in effect until 6:36 AM the next day. The Sun will be in the Simha Rashi. On the other hand, the placement of the Moon is predicted to be in the Meena Rashi up to 6:36 AM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 13

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Tuesday are predicted to be from 4:32 AM to 5:19 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:52 AM to 12:42 PM and the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:16 PM and 6:40 PM. While the timings for Amrit Kalam are predicted to be from 11:39 PM to 1:16 AM on September 14.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 13

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 3:23 PM to 4:56 PM. While the Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 12:17 PM and 1:50 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 9:11 AM to 10:44 AM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 8:34 AM to 9:23 AM and then from 11:07 PM to 11:54 PM.

