Aaj Ka Panchang, September 15, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Shashthi Shraddha, Masik Karthigai and Vidaal Yoga are the major relegious events on this day. On this day people pay respect to their deceased ancestors, who died during the Sasthi Tithi of both Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. To ensure that the ceremonies are conducted during the appropriate time, read all the way through for all the necessary details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 15

Advertisement

The Sun will rise at 6:06 AM and will set at 6:04 PM. The moonrise is at 10:51 PM and set at 9:23 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 15

The Panchami Tithi will be in effect till 9:30 AM. Right after this, the Shashthi Tithi will take place. The Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect until 6:35 AM. The placement of the sun is predicted to be in the Simha Rashi. On the other hand, the moon will be in the Mesha Rashi up to 12:59 PM.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 15

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Thursday are from 4:30 AM to 5:18 AM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat are from 5:52 PM to 6:16 PM and the timings for Amrit Kalam are predicted to be between 5:50 AM on September 16 and 7:34 AM on the same day. On the other hand, the timings for the Abhijit Muhurat will be between 11:41 AM and 12:29 PM.

Advertisement

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 15

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 1:35 PM to 3:05 PM. While the Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 9:06 AM to 10:36 AM and the Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 6:06 AM to 7:36 AM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 10:06 AM to 10:54 AM and then from 2:53 PM to 3:41 PM.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here