Aaj Ka Panchang, September 17, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 17, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Hindus are going to observe a few major religious events this day which include, Ashtami Shraddha, Mahalakshmi Vrat Ends, Vishwakarma Puja, Kanya Sankranti, Rohini Vrat, and Kalashtami. If you are planning to conduct a ceremony, then it is important to know what timings would be suitable. For such details, have a look below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 17

The Sun will rise at 6:07 AM and will set at 6:24 PM. On the other hand, the moon will rise at 11:00 PM and set at 12:42 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 17

The Saptami Tithi will be till 2:14 PM and post this time Ashtami tithi will take place. The Rohini Nakshatra will is up to 12:21 PM. The sun is likely to rest in the Simha Rashi and the moon will be in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 17

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat is going to occur from 4:33 AM to 5:20 AM whereas the timings for Godhuli Muhurat are from 6:12 PM to 6:36 PM. The Abhijit Muhurat is from 11:51 AM to 12:40 PM and Amrit Kalam will arrive between 8:50 AM and 10:36 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 17

The Rahu Kaal is expected to be in effect from 9:11 AM to 10:43 AM. While Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 6:07 AM to 7:39 AM and the Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 1:48 PM to 3:20 PM. The Dur Muhurat will arrive from 6:07 AM to 7:45 AM.

