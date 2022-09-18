Aaj Ka Panchang, September 18, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 18, 2022: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Devotees will observe two major religious events: Jivitputrika Vrat and Aadal Yoga. If you are planning on starting a new work, read all the way through for the auspicious timings among other crucial details to prevent the occurrence of obstacles along your journey.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 18

The Sun will rise at 6:04 AM and will set at 6:05 PM. On the other hand, the Moon will rise at 1:33 AM on September 19 and set at 11:37 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 18

The Ashtami Tithi will be in effect till 3:02 PM. Soon after this, the Navami Tithi will take place. The Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect until 1:41 PM. The sun will be placed in the Kanya Rashi. While the placement of the moon is predicted to be in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 18

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Sunday are predicted to be from 4:28 AM to 5:16 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:40 AM to 12:28 PM and the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:53 PM and 6:17 PM. While the timings for Amrit Kalam are predicted to be there from 5:26 AM on September 19 to 7:14 AM on the same day.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 18

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 4:35 PM to 6:05 PM. While the Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 3:05 PM and 4:35 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 12:04 PM to 1:35 PM. On the other hand, The Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 4:29 PM to 5:17 PM.

