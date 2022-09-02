Aaj Ka Panchang, September 2, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 2, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Shashthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Hindu devotees will observe five major religious events: Vinchudo, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. In order to complete the tasks without any obstacles, one should be aware of the important details of the day. Therefore, to find out the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details read below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 2

The Sun will rise at 5:59 AM and will set at 6:42 PM. While the Moon will rise at 11:29 AM and set at 10:24 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 2

The Shashthi Tithi will be in effect till 1:51 PM, post this, the Saptami Tithi will take place. The Vishakha Nakshatra will be in effect until 11:47 PM. The sun will be in the Simha Rashi while the placement of the moon is predicted to be in the Tula Rashi till 5:56 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 2

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Friday are predicted to be from 4:29 AM to 5:14 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:55 AM to 12:46 PM. Whereas the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:29 PM to 6:53 PM and for the Amrit Kalam, the timings will be from 3:08 PM to 4:43 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 2

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 10:45 AM to 12:21 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:35 AM to 9:10 AM and the Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 3:31 PM to 5:06 PM. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 8:32 AM to 9:23 AM and then at the noon from 12:46 PM to 1:31 PM.

