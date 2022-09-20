Aaj Ka Panchang, September 20, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Dashami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Hindus will observe three major religious events: Dashami Shraddha, Bhadra and Vidaal Yoga. Dooj Shraddha is another name for Dashami Shraddha. On Dashami Shraddha, ceremonies are carried out in memory of those who passed away on Shukla Paksha or Krishna Paksha of the Dashami Tithi. To ensure the prevention of obstacles during the ceremony, read below to know the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other crucial details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 20

The Sun will rise at 6:02 AM and will set at 6:06 PM. On the other hand, the Moon will rise at 3:08 AM on September 21 and set at 1:21 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 20

The Dashami Tithi will be in effect till 7:56 PM. Soon after this, the Ekadashi Tithi will take place. The Punarvasu Nakshatra will be in effect until 7:37 PM. The sun will be placed in the Kanya Rashi and the placement of the moon is predicted to be in the Mithuna Rashi up to 12:54 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 20

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Tuesday are predicted to be from 4:26 AM to 5:14 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:39 AM to 12:28 PM and the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:53 PM and 6:17 PM. As for Amrit Kalam, the timings are predicted from 4:55 PM to 6:43 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 20

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 3:05 PM to 4:35 PM. While the Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 12:04 PM to 1:34 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 9:03 AM to 10:33 AM and The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 8:26 AM to 9:15 AM and then from 10:52 PM to 11:39 PM.

