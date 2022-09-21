Aaj Ka Panchang, September 21, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 21, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Hindus will be commemorating three big religious events namely Ekadashi Shraddha, Indira Ekadashi, and Ganda Moola. To make sure that everything you plan out works perfectly, you should be aware of the auspicious as well as inauspicious timings of the day. Have a glance below for these details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 21

Advertisement

The Sun will rise at 6:09 AM and will set at 6:19 PM. The Moon will rise at 2:32 AM and set at 3:58 PM on the next day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 21

According to the Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect till 11:34 PM and the Dwadashi Tithi will take place after the Ekadashi. The Pushya Nakshatra is till 11:47 PM. The sun will rest in Kanya Rashi and the moon will stay in the Mithuna Karka.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 21

Advertisement

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat is predicted to occur between 4:34 AM and 5:22 AM.The Godhuli Muhurat is going to take effect from 6:07 PM to 6:31 PM. As for Amrit Kalam, the timings are expected from 4:40 PM to 6:27 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 21

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are likely to start from 12:14 PM to 1:45 PM. While the Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:43 AM to 12:14 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be from 7:40 AM to 9:11 AM and lthe Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 11:50 AM to 12:38 PM.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here