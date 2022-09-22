Aaj Ka Panchang, September 22, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 22, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Hindus will observe four major religious events: Indira Ekadashi Parana, Dwadashi Shraddha, Ganda Moola and Vidaal Yoga.

On Dwadashi Shraddha, also regarded as Yathi Mahalaya, Sanyasi Shraddha, Yateenam Mahalayam and Yathi Dwadashi Shraddha is the 12th day of the Pitru Paksha. On this day, ceremonies are performed in memory of the ancestors who passed away. To shield the ceremony from hindrances, read below for the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other crucial details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 22

The Sun will rise at 6:00 AM and will set at 6:06 PM. Whereas the Moon will rise at 4:30 AM on September 23 and set at 3:08 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 22

The Dwadashi Tithi will be in effect till 11:47 PM. Right after this, the Trayodashi Tithi will take place. The Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect until 12:33 AM on September 23. The sun is predicted to be placed in the Kanya Rashi while the placement of the moon will be in the Karka Rashi up to 12:33 AM on September 23.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 22

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Thursday are predicted to be from 4:25 AM to 5:12 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:39 AM to 12:27 PM and the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:54 PM and 6:18 PM. On the other hand, the predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:04 PM to 2:52 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 22

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 1:34 PM to 3:04 PM. While the Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 9:01 AM to 10:32 AM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 6:00 AM to 7:31 AM. As for the Dur Muhurat, it is predicted to be in effect twice, first from 10:02 AM to 10:50 AM and then from 2:52 PM to 3:41 PM

