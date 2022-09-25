Aaj Ka Panchang, September 25, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 25, 2022: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Amavasya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Today, the day has seven religious events lined up: Sarva Pitru Amavasya, Darsha Amavasya, Anvadhan, Ashwina Amavasya, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrita Siddhi Yoga and Aadal Yoga. Hence, it is crucial for people to be aware of the necessary details like auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among others to ensure the prevention of obstacles while conducting the ceremonies. Read below:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 25

Advertisement

The Sun will rise at 5:57 AM and will set at 6:07 PM. While the Moon will be setting at 5:47 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 25

The Amavasya Tithi will be in effect till 1:53 AM. Right after this, the Pratipada Tithi will take place. The Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect until 4:25 AM on September 26. The sun is predicted to be placed in the Kanya Rashi and the placement of the moon will be in the Simha Rashi upto 9:52 AM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 25

Advertisement

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Sunday are predicted to be from 4:22 AM to 5:10 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:38 AM to 12:26 PM and the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:54 PM and 6:18 PM. While the predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:03 PM to 2:52 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 24

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 4:35 PM to 6:07 PM. On the other hand, the Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 3:04 PM to 4:35 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 12:02 PM to 1:33 PM. And the Dur Muhurat is predicted to be in effect from 4:29 PM to 5:18 PM.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here