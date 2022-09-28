Aaj Ka Panchang, September 28, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 28, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Today, the Hindus will observe two major religious events, which are Ravi Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. Also, today on the third day of Navratri, devotees will worship Goddess Chandraghanta. She is the third form of Goddess Durga. Goddess Chandraghanta is known as Maa Chandraghanta as she adorns her forehead with a half-moon that looks like a bell. The colour of the day is Royal Blue.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2022 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi, Colour of the Day, Shubh Muhurat, Mantra, Bhog and Significance | WATCH

Advertisement

If you are planning on conducting an auspicious ceremony or starting something new then ensure that you do not face any obstacles while doing so. To do that, read below to find out the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other crucial details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 28

The Sun will rise at 5:54 AM and will set at 6:07 PM. Whereas the Moon will rise at 7:28 AM and set at 8:32 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 28

Advertisement

The Tritiya Tithi will be in effect till 11:57 AM. The Chaturthi Tithi will take place immediately after the Tritiya Tithi. The Swati Nakshatra will be in effect until 4:22 AM on September 29. The sun is predicted to be placed in the Kanya Rashi today. While the placement of the moon will be in the Tula Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 28

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Wednesday are predicted to be from 4:20 AM to 5:07 AM. And the Abhijit Muhurat is not predicted to be in effect today. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:55 PM and 6:19 PM. On the other hand, the predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:03 PM to 2:52 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 28

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 12:01 PM to 1:32 PM. While the Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:29 AM to 12:01 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 7:26 AM and 8:58 AM. The Dur Muhurat is predicted to be in effect from 11:36 AM to 12:25 PM.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here