Aaj Ka Panchang, September 29, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 29, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina. The Chaturthi Tithi or the fourth day of the auspicious 9-day Navratri festival is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, the fourth form of the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga worshipped during this period.

Hindus will be observing five major religious events like Vinayaka Chaturthi, Bhadra, Vinchudo, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Ravi Yoga. To make sure that you do not come across any hindrances while celebrating the events, it is crucial for you to be aware of the necessary details of the day. Read below to find out the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 29

The Sun will rise at 5:53 AM and will set at 6:08 PM. While the Moon will rise at 8:08 AM and set at 9:32 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 29

The Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect till 10:38 PM. Soon after this, the Panchami Tithi will take place. The Vishakha Nakshatra will be in effect until 3:43 AM on September 30. The sun will be placed in the Kanya Rashi today. On the other hand, the placement of the moon is predicted to be in the Tula Rashi up to 9:54 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 29

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Thursday are predicted to be from 4:19 AM to 5:06 AM. And the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:36 AM to 12:25 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:55 PM and 6:19 PM. Whereas the predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:03 PM to 2:52 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 29

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 1:32 PM to 3:04 PM. On the other hand, the Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 8:57 AM to 10:29 AM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 5:53 AM to 7:25 AM. The Dur Muhurat is predicted to be in twice, initially from 9:58 AM to 10:47 AM and then between 2:52 PM and 3:41 PM.

