Aaj Ka Panchang, September 3, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 3, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Lalita Saptami, Mahalakshmi Vrat Begins, Durva Ashtami, Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana, Bhadra, Vinchudo, Ganda Moola and Aadal Yoga will be observed this Saturday. If you want to finish your tasks without any hurdles, you should be aware of the important details of the day. To find out the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details read all the way through.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 3

The Sun will rise at 6:00 AM and will set at 6:41 PM. The Moon will rise at 12:35 PM and set at 11:09 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 3

The Saptami Tithi will be in effect till 12:28 PM, right after this, the Ashtami Tithi will take place. The Anuradha Nakshatra will be in effect until 10:57 PM. The sun is predicted to be placed in the Simha Rashi while the moon will be placed in the Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 3

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Saturday are predicted to be from 4:30 AM to 5:15 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:55 AM to 12:46 PM. While the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:28 PM and 6:52 PM and for the Amrit Kalam, the timings will be from 12:55 PM to 2:28 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 3

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 9:10 AM to 10:45 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 6:00 AM to 10:57 PM and the Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 1:55 PM to 3:30 PM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 6:00 AM to 6:51 AM and then from 6:51 AM to 7:41 AM.

