Aaj Ka Panchang, September 30, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 30, 2022: The Panchang, for this Friday, will mark the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Panchami Tithi or the Fifth day of the auspicious Navratri festival is dedicated to Goddess Skandamata, the fifth form of the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga.

Hindus will also observe six major religious events: Upang Lalita Vrat, Vinchudo, Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. If you plan to conduct a ceremony on this day, then you must learn about the shubh and ashubh muhurats. Have a look below for such information.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 30

The Sun will rise at 6:13 AM and will set at 6:08 PM. While the Moon will rise at 10:28 AM and set at 9:07 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 30

The Panchami Tithi will be in effect till 10:34 PM and post this time the Shashthi Tithi will take place. Anuradha Nakshatra will be present until 4:19 AM on October 1. The sun will be resting in the Kanya Rashi. On the other hand, the moon will be in the Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 30

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat this Friday is predicted to occur from 4:37 AM to 5:25 AM. Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:47 AM to 12:35 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:57 PM and 6:21 PM. Whereas Vijaya Muhurat is likely to arrive from 2:10 PM to 2:58 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 30

The Rahu Kaal is expected to take place from 10:42 AM to 12:11 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:43 AM to 9:12 AM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 3:10 PM to 4:39 PM. Dur Muhurat is going to appear twice, first from 8:36 AM to 9:24 AM and then from 12:35 PM to 1:22 PM.

