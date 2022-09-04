Aaj Ka Panchang, September 4, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 4, 2022: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Today we will observe the Masik Durga Ashtami Vrat. Worshippers will observe a fast on this day to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga and to attain spiritual growth. As the day welcomes this occasion of great importance in the Hindu culture, devotees should be aware of the puja timing as well as other details. Take a look below to get all the information you require.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 4

The Sun will rise at 6:00 AM and will set at 6:39 PM whereas the Moon will rise at 1:42 PM and set at 12:02 AM on the next day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 4

The Ashtami Tithi will be in effect till 10:39 AM, and immediately after that, the Navami Tithi begin. The Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be present until 9:43 PM. The sun will be in the Simha Rashi and the moon will rest in Vrishchika Rashi till 9:43 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 4

The auspicious Brahma Muhurt is going to be in effect from 4:30 AM to 5:15 AM. On the other hand, the Abhijit Muhurt will begin from 11:55 AM and go up to 12:45 PM. Godhuli Muhurt will fall between 6:27 to 6:51 PM whereas the Vijaya Muhurt will be between 2:26 PM and 3:17 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 4

The Rahu Kaal is expected to fall between 5:05 PM and 6:39 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 3:30 PM to 5:05 PM. Meanwhile, the Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 12:20 PM to 1:55 PM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 4:58 PM to 5:49 PM.

