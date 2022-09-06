Aaj Ka Panchang, September 6, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 6, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. The religious events to be observed on this day: Parsva Ekadashi, Bhadra, Tri Pushkara Yoga, Ravi Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 6

The Sun will rise at 6:01 AM and will set at 6:37 PM. The time for Moon rise is 3:49 PM and set at 2:11 AM on the next day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 6

According to the Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect till 3:04 AM, post which the Dwadashi Tithi will take place. The Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will be present until 6:09 PM. The Sun will rest in the Simha Rashi and the Moon will be in Dhanu Rashi up to 11:38 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 6

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Tuesday are 4:30 AM to 5:16 AM. While Abhijit Muhurat is going to appear from 11:54 AM to 12:44 PM. Godhuli Muhurat will occur between 6:24 PM and 6:48 PM. On the other hand, the Amrit Kalam will be in effect from 1:45 PM to 3:13 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 6

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is predicted to be in effect from 3:28 PM to 5:03 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 12:19 PM to 1:54 PM and the Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 9:10 AM to 10:45 AM. Lastly, Dur Muhurat will arrive twice, first from 8:33 AM to 9:23 AM and then from 11:11 PM to 11:57 PM.

