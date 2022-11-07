Aaj Ka Panchang, November 7, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 7, 2022: The Panchang, for this Monday, will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika. Hindus will be observing seven religious events today, which are: Manikarnika Snan, Dev Diwali, Kartika Chaumasi Chaudas, Bhadra, Ganda Moola, Ravi Yoga and Aadal Yoga. With so many religious events lined up, ensure to avoid ill omens by performing the rituals at the right timings. Read below to find out the auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 7

The Sun will rise at 6:37 AM and will set at 5:32 PM. On the other hand, the Moon will rise at 4:54 PM and set at 6:18 AM on November 8.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 7

The Chaturdashi Tithi will be in effect till 4:15 PM. Right after this, the Purnima Tithi will take place. The Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect till 12:37 AM on November 8. The Sun will be placed in the Tula Rashi. While the moon will be in the Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 7

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat will be between 4:53 AM and 5:45 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat is going to be there from 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM and Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 5:32 PM to 5:58 PM. On the other hand, the predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 1:54 PM and 2:37 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 7

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 7:59 AM to 9:21 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 1:26 PM to 2:48 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 10:43 AM and 12:05 PM. The Dur Muhurat, on the other hand, will be in effect twice. First, it will be there from 12:26 PM to 1:10 PM. Then, it will be between 2:37 PM and 3:21 PM.

