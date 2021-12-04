Horoscope Today, December 4, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

As per the Horoscope for December 4, Aries should not be careless about their health. While Gemini will get praised by their boss, Cancerians will get scolded for wasting time. The trouble for cancer does not seem to end as an unknown fear will trouble them. For Libra, today their mental stress will decrease, while Scorpio will continue to find solutions to their problems. Pisces are advised to not trust their boss blindly, Capricorn is suggested to maintain sweetness in relations. Sagittarius, you might have nightmares today, do not consume negative news before going to bed.

>Aries: (March 21- April 19)

>Don’t be careless about health, Aries

Control the restlessness of the mind and don’t be careless about your health. You should not spoil your relationships with juniors. There will be some disturbance in your married life. Also, the behavior of loved ones might hurt you. Crimson red is your go-to colour, while numbers 8 and 1 and letters A,L,E will only guide you today.

>Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

>Taurus may plan to change job

You are advised to give enough time to your partner. The problem regarding the relationship will go away. Discussions with friends might help you get through the day. There will be full support of family members in every work. You can even plan to change jobs. The pure white color will keep your mind cool, numbers 2 and 7, letters B, V and U will bring luck to your sign.

>Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

>Creative aptitude will increase for Gemini

Today, Gemini students will get fruitful results of their hard work, following which you will make your mind to take rest. The creative aptitude will most likely increase. Your boss will praise you and the mind will be happy by getting the desired work. Sunny yellow, numbers 3 and 6, and letters K, C, G will guide you in all endeavours.

>Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

>Unknown fear will disturb the mind of Cancer

Be cautious of what you eat as there might be trouble due to burning in the stomach. You are advised to not expect much from others. An unknown fear will disturb the mind today. Boss will be angry with you for misusing time. There will be monetary gains from commission related works. You will get the opportunity to complete the unfinished tasks. Rashi letters, D, H, Number 4 are your guiding light, while the milky color will favour you.

>Leo: (July 23- August 23)

>Keep faith in lovemates, Leo

There may be some changes in your personality. Today, you will be ready to fulfill your hobbies. Students will have to work hard in studies. It is advised that you keep faith in lovemates. There will be a feeling of stiffness and pain in the back, digestive problems can bother you. The golden colour will be lucky for you, and turn to number 5, and rashi letters M and T for support.

>Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

>Spiritual thoughts will take over the mind of Virgo

Your leadership skills will be appreciated and your performance in the job will be commendable. The day will bring in many chances to show your talent. You might plan a business trip. Spiritual thoughts will take over your mind. Rashi letters P, T, and N, the colour green, and number 3,8 are your guiding light.

>Libra: (September 23- October 22)

>Mental stress will decrease for Libra

People associated with the art world will be praised. There will be pressure to settle any important work. You will get a high position in your career. Mental stress will decrease today. You can spend money on home renovation. It is advised that you respond to serious issues thoughtfully. The colour white, rashi letters R and T, and numbers 2 and 7 will enhance the personality.

>Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

>Continue to find solutions to problems, Scorpio

There will be an increase in the income of real estate businessmen. Your honor and respect in the family will increase. Newly married people can make plans to travel somewhere. Confusion may arise regarding important topics. You will continue to find solutions to problems. Shades of red are always favourable for you. You can rely on rashi letters N and Y, numbers 1 and 8 for luck.

>Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

>Sagittarius might have nightmares today

It is advised that Sagittarius should avoid being overly candid. The family atmosphere will be very cooperative. You can spend a lot of money on appearances. Keep the budge in mind before doing any work. Before sleeping at night, calm your mind and remember your God. You might have nightmares today, don’t watch or hear anything negative before going to bed. The Yellow colour is your lucky charm and it will ease your mind, while numbers 12 and 9, and rashi letters B, D and P will guide you today.

>Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

>Capricorn should maintain sweetness in marital relations

Lovers can express their feelings to the people. You will give great importance to discipline. Maintain sweetness in marital relations. You will get the support of elder brothers and sisters. Your honor and respect will increase with the progress of children. Luck will be on your side with numbers 10, 11, cyan colour, and rashi letters K and J.

>Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

>Aquarius will feel refreshed today

Your rapport with the officials in the office will be excellent. Due to the new positive attitude, all your work will be done on time. Students preparing for government jobs can get success in competitive exams. You will feel refreshed throughout the day. It would be beneficial to take the advice of the father. The Cyan colour, rashi letters G and S, and numbers 10 and 11 will be your guiding light today.

>Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

>Don’t trust the boss blindly, Pisces

There are chances that some complicating legal matters might arise. Difficulties will come during foreign travel. You may feel bad about relatives. Do not befriend anyone without investigating the complete truth. The tip for you today is – don’t trust the boss blindly. The metallic bronze colour will be very lucky for you. Rashi letters D, C, J and T and numbers 9 and 12 will also draw you support.

