Horoscope Today, January 14, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Friday

>Horoscope Today, January 14, 2022: Aries, reestablish communications and connect with a former friend today. Taurus, whatever you are doing is working so keep at it. Gemini, accept your situation even if things are not perfect right now. Keep your outlook positive, Cancer. Take advantage of the resources around you Leo. Virgo, open your heart wide and let the bright spirit in you come out.

Libra, people count on your insight more than you know. Scoprio, be conservative as responsibilities should be a relief from relaxation. Sagittarius, focus on an impersonal point of view. Capricorn, give yourself time. Aquarius, take notes because you’re still in the middle of the action. Pisces, you’ve gone as far as you can and it’s time to wrap things up.

>Aries: (March 21- April 19)

>A great time to treat yourself

Tap into your individual power on a professional scale. You will be in a grounded and sensible headspace as the cosmos encourages you to slow down a bit. Keep your eyes peeled for a financial opportunity and now would be a great time to treat yourself if you’re overdue to buy yourself something nice. Red is your favourable colour and numbers 8 and 1 will be lucky. Rashi letters A, L, E will benefit your sign, ruled by Mars.

>Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

>All eyes will be on you

The stars are working to find ways to boost your confidence and sense of power. If you have any loose ends required to tie up on the personal front, now is an opportune time to take care of such matters. All eyes will be on you today so put yourself first right now. The universe will make it important to push your agenda and remain open to opportunity. White is your favourable colour and 2 and 7 are your guiding numbers. Rashi letters B, V and U will be lucky for your sign ruled by Venus.

>Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

>Make a conscious effort to welcome people

You should begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel if you have been feeling low lately. Make a conscious effort to welcome people and things that bring you joy. A helpful connection in the skies can bring growth to your professional ambitions. You need to follow up on any opportunities that manifest during this time. Your favourable colour is yellow and supporting numbers are 3 and 6. As your sign is ruled by planet Mercury, letters K, C, G will help you through important ventures.

>Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

>Lean into your friendships today

If you feel you’re in need of cheering up, lean into your friendships today. Take some time to catch up with your local news as the energy is ideal for supporting local businesses. Look for ways to direct your purchases toward family-owned ventures throughout the day. Keep your eyes open for signs from beyond the veil. Luck will be by your side with letters D, H and number 4. Milky white colour will prove lucky for your sign ruled by the Moon.

>Leo: (July 23- August 23)

>Don’t be afraid to shine

Don’t be afraid to shine around the workplace as you will get help to make headway on a professional scale. Going the extra mile will definitely help you gain the attention of your superiors and could lead to a promotion in the near future. If you’re in the midst of any financial negotiations, they’re likely to land in your favor. Gold is your favourable colour and number 5 is your guiding number. Rashi letters M and T will be lucky for your sign, ruled by the Sun.

>Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

>You are urged to stay grounded

The cosmos will be looking for ways to inspire you so pay attention to your thoughts. Your focus will shift to professional responsibilities over the next couple of days. Take your time getting ready for work as you are urged to stay grounded. Messages from beyond the veil could manifest in unusual ways, making it important for you to remain aware of your surroundings. Green is your favourable colour and guiding numbers are 3 and 8. Rashi letters like P, T and N will prove lucky for your sign ruled by planet Mercury.

>Libra: (September 23- October 22)

>Don’t be afraid to set boundaries

Go at your own pace as the universe is asking you to nurture yourself. Don’t be afraid to set boundaries especially when it comes to family members in your life. The cosmic energy will fill your psyche with new ideas. The shifts you seek might not unfold rapidly, but you can still invest a little in your future. Your favourable colour is white and guiding numbers are 2 and 7. As your sign is ruled by planet Venus, letters R and T will support you through important ventures.

>Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

>Physical affection is a great way to emote

Going deep with your significant other, if you are in a committed relationship, will come easily right now. Bear in mind that the best-laid plans can sometimes go awry, and pledge to face any obstacles that find you as a group. Now is a good time to recommit to self-love, if you are single. Physical affection is a great way to emote, so don’t resist holding hands and small caresses. If you’re entangled with a new romantic interest, be on guard. Luck will be by your side with letters N, Y and numbers 1, 8 respectively. Red colour will help your sign ruled by planet Mars.

>Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

>Spare some time to stretch

Being productive will boost your self-worth so be proactive with your goals. A good time to check in with your health, so spare some time to stretch and shake off any stress induced physical symptoms that have manifested in your body. Your focus will move to matters of the heart later in the day. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself but stay proactive about handling your responsibilities. Yellow is your favourable colour and guiding numbers are 9 and 12. Letters B, D, P will be lucky for your sign, ruled by planet Jupiter.

>Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

>No one does style like you do

Your admirers are likely looking for ways to impersonate your image and emulate the things that make you unique. This could put a damper on your mood but remember no one does style like you do. You’ll be feeling yourself and the universe asks your ego to come out and play. Putting extra effort into your appearance can bring magnetic and powerful energy to your aura. Your favourable colour is cyan and numbers 10 and 11 will guide you. Letters like K, J will prove lucky to your sign ruled by planet Saturn.

>Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

>Embrace your creative side

Peace will find you and it’s your duty to not question the serene nature of this energy. Now would be the time to let go, if you’ve been holding onto a grudge lately. You are getting help to reconnect with what makes you unique. Embrace your creative side in the coming days and don’t feel guilty about spending on a new appliance or nice throw for the couch.

Use tonight as an excuse to unplug and lean into the comforts of your domestic bliss. Your favourable colour is cyan and guiding numbers are 10 and 11. As your sign is ruled by planet Saturn, letters G and S will support you through important ventures.

>Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

>Make sure to unplug

Turn to your friends if you think you are in need of a little pep-talk today. If you’ve been hoping to boost your popularity, now would be a great time to take action in that direction. Don’t get too sucked into your phone and make sure to unplug for a bit.

Don’t expect your actions to speak for themselves because you’ll need to assert yourself at the workplace. You may be clocking extra hours but it is likely that your superiors overlooked your added efforts. Luck will be by your side with letters D, C, J, and guiding numbers 9, 12. Yellow colour will guide your sign ruled by planet Jupiter.

