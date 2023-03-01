ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Your vision about creating a work life a balance may see success after a great effort. Senior person may join in to bring in some much-required leadership. Trust may become an issue currently due to past experiences.

LUCKY SIGN: Good humour

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

The day indicates a smooth rhythm to accomplish the tasks of your routine. An unexpected piece of news may get you speculating. A new sports activity may attract your interest.

LUCKY SIGN: A hoarding

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

If your sibling has had an argument with you, you may need to restrict your views on that for the time being. Simple things may bring you the joy such as a long pending conversation. You may be selective in choosing friends.

LUCKY SIGN: A silicon tray

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

The suspense of whether to do a certain task may finally end. Clarity of thought will be a primary requirement. Social status may matter hence you may work towards making your presence felt.

LUCKY SIGN: A blue ribbon

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

All through the day, you may end up feeling energetic and full of enthusiasm. This may be a result of the positive news you’re likely to receive. You may end up facing some stiff competition in your work area.

LUCKY SIGN: Favourite dessert

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Breaking down your daily tasks may be helpful, as you may feel frustrated about not being able to finish them in time. It’s a good idea to take some help. Make sure to design a proper communication for others to understand you better.

LUCKY SIGN: A souvenir

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

There may be a promise that you may have made to yourself in the past. It’s time to fulfil the same. The old pattern may find itself repeating for some time.

LUCKY SIGN: A copper bottle

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

It’s a lucky day to apply for something that may have randomly become your current dream or obsession. Looks like you can make it now. Restrict your interaction and information sharing with too many people, it may lead to disruption.

LUCKY SIGN: A terracotta bowl

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Some people around you may influence you negatively and you might not be able to avoid their company. A long walk and a new strategy may be a good help for clearing your head.

LUCKY SIGN: A glass top table

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Your preparation may not be sufficient if done in a hurry. Last minute anxiety may be disruptive. It’s advisable to take one thing at a time. Some meditation may help.

LUCKY SIGN: A Rubik’s cube

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

An old dream may continue haunting you through the day. Little efforts made now towards a new direction may prove beneficial. Your friend may gibe you’re a genuine lead for a job prospect.

LUCKY SIGN: Confectionery

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Clear indications for something getting out of balance may be noticed. Do keep arrangements ready for a rainy day. If nervous about an upcoming interaction, do not worry as all will be favorable.

LUCKY SIGN: A new vehicle.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

