Horoscope Today, 02 March, 2023: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Thursday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

You and your partner may have mutually decided to avoid certain topics of conversation, but it needs to be resolved. Prioritise to resolve rather than pushing it aside temporarily. A long distance contact may prove therapeutic.

LUCKY SIGN: Calming music

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

There may be developments if you’re in real estate project and they are likely to be in your favour. Even if the expenses are mounting up, but you’ll be able to deal with them effectively. A sound health must become a priority.

LUCKY SIGN: A silver chain

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

If you’re looking the other way, you may miss the opportunity at hand. If you’re lacking confidence or over thinking about whether to take that position or not, you may actually miss it. You will have to forcefully take a plunge. Time will prove that this was the best decision you ever took for yourself.

LUCKY SIGN: A book cover

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You may have been wanting to get rid of your old eating habits, indulging habits, sweet tooth, etc. but were not successful. Now is the time to review this all seriously. And it looks very likely that it may now happen your way.

LUCKY SIGN: A rose quartz

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

You’ve been over thinking for a while and that is not helping you get anywhere. Just get your thoughts together, make a concrete plan, discuss with somebody dependable and trustworthy and you’ll be soon ready to take off. You seem to be entering a stable zone very soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A blue sapphire

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Try not to let your thoughts go haywire, when you’re addressing something important. A lot could be at stake at work, which is under your supervision. The financial situation is bound to improve in the coming days.

LUCKY SIGN: A solo performance

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

At times your opinions may speak louder than your thoughts. It’s advisable to stay mentally aligned in your communication. Your struggle for perfection may keep others on hold unnecessarily. You need to build a business person like mindset.

LUCKY SIGN: A large window

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

In this new age, where agendas overpower emotions, yours may have been a different experience, where you get emotionally involved and when that thing reaches its end, you are not able to detach yourself. You may get a recognition for your work soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A tennis racket

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

In a trip as per your choice, you finally get those moments of relaxation which you have been seeking for some time. Life was hectic and was very demanding. In the moment of relaxation, it’s advisable to plan ahead, with an intention of execution.

LUCKY SIGN: A cluster of birds

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

You may be noticing that the things which seemed all over the place are now getting aligned and you have higher mental clarity to understand them too. A little tweak in your approach, may take you places. An opportunity may be coming up soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A heritage clock

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Lot of things may have occurred while you were not looking. Take your time to uncover those facts before you write them off in your mind. Due to extensive expenses in the last few days, you may need to review your spending pattern.

LUCKY SIGN: A bell

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

The day looks hectic. With a lot of things running across your mind. And you’re in the mood to solve all of them at one go. You may need some patience and some guidance, both the same time.

LUCKY SIGN: A semi-precious gem.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

