ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

In times of chaos, you may choose to make a travel plan. If you’ve been feeling stuck in a monotonous routine, that should gain momentum soon. Money matters will also begin to move in a week’s time. Some of you may also feel like bringing home a pet as a therapy. You will feel better by engaging with people known to you.

LUCKY SIGN: An open gate

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

Make use of the new opportunities coming your way. The communication that you’re currently working on is gradually gaining momentum. You have created some steep benchmarks for yourself. Your family may want some additional time from you. Following a new wellness routine might make you mentally more active.

LUCKY SIGN: A rose petal

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

A thought to renovate your home may begin to occupy your mind space. There is a likelihood of a new source of income coming your way. It will ask for a good amount of time and commitment and you may be willing to do it now. There seems to be a new streak of confidence in you. The energies are positive and all that was troubled and negative in the past may take a backseat.

LUCKY SIGN: A buddha statue

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

A time to wait and watch. But if you’re focused on action-oriented plans, it’s time to take some break. The tried and tested resources can be banked upon. Someone at work wants to share your limelight. Stay cautious of the changing environment at the workplace, it may not necessarily be in your favour. Home is peaceful and dependable too.

LUCKY SIGN: A portrait

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

A new journey begins for you in the coming days. An aggressive approach may help you progress. Use your natural charm to increase your network. Your magnetic personality will attract people and make them take notice of your opinions and thoughts. Domestic front may have some minor disturbance. An unplanned get together might be like a welcome break and rejuvenate you.

LUCKY SIGN: A box of sweets

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Someone new in the neighborhood may become a subject of curiosity. You may decide to experiment with something currently trending. A secret will be tough to hold now. If you’re struggling with morning workouts, mid mornings may be a better time temporarily. Try not to mix business with close relationships.

LUCKY SIGN: A tag

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

This time would seem like nothing is moving ahead. You might not be able to see anything new coming up as of now. But this is as temporary as crossing a dark tunnel. Soon there will be ample of light. Talks of your promotion may have done rounds earlier in the year, they might resurface again with more promise.

LUCKY SIGN: A walking stick

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Beautiful things happen to people with a good heart. You have been genuine in your approach so far and this might help you progress fast. Your staff member may suffer from health issues. Do offer help if possible. Electronic gadgets and their shopping might keep you busy. You may have been thinking to buy a new property, this seems to be a right time to explore more.

LUCKY SIGN: A wooden box

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Luck is on your side if you’re planning to shop and spend good time with friends. Gardening may be a good hobby and is likely to generate a business idea too. There might be an issue with the momentum of your work, you may have to change a few mechanisms to get better results. A trip to another city for leisure is on the cards.

LUCKY SIGN: Pink flowers

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

You may have to attend a ceremony with the family. Buying a new vehicle may be on your mind. You are likely to find a good deal by end of this month. Do not criticize any of your close family members in public, they would get to hear about it sooner or later. You have a spark to manage things well, channelize your energy into something at a higher scale.

LUCKY SIGN: A brand new coin

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Be considerate to your friend who is in need now. Old patterns from a few years back may see a repeat and you will be able to identify them. You love experimenting but since it’s not well researched, things don’t end up too well. A marriage is likely to get postponed further. Your wish to reach out to someone you really admired may get fulfilled. A partnership is not recommended at this stage.

LUCKY SIGN: An aquarium

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may not be able to measure the returns offered against your work and that may be frustrating. You are desperate to make things work at both personal and professional level. The cure to loneliness may be found in reconnecting with the old. The weather may disrupt your travel plans. Beware of any online fraud. Your spouse may have a solution to your problems, just reach out to them.

LUCKY SIGN: Tangerine plates

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

