ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

If you’re trying to start something new, it’s a good day to do so. It could be a new venture, a project or an assignment. But make sure you’ve done your homework well. Your potential is much more than what you self-evaluate. Try to create a sacred place at home.

LUCKY SIGN: A mirror image

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

Today, sticking to basics shall prove to be of great help. You must try and stick to the fundamentals that you’ve been practising. That is how you will be able to make progress and get clarity of mind. Decision making can be postponed for some time and a good offer will make your day.

LUCKY SIGN: A silver candle

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

In case you’ve been thinking to partner with someone, the time is right. But you may need to review the finer points. It’s advisable not to share all plan with everyone at a larger forum. You must also not overstress unnecessarily.

LUCKY SIGN: A gemstone

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Your hidden emotions may be visible now for someone who can see through you. You’re too much emotionally dependent on someone else which is not recommended. You need to detach yourself and move independently.

LUCKY SIGN: A yellow stone

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

You’re likely to get a warm welcome by someone who you’ve not met for some time. You may feel like indulging in luxury items as the energies are directing you towards it. Some of you may also be planning a vacation abroad.

LUCKY SIGN: A candle

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

If you’re in a relationship with someone who is moving away, you might not be able to get rid of the emotions so soon, as your fondness for each other is quite unique. If you are dealing with cash, you need to be careful as it may be monitored really closely.

LUCKY SIGN: A buddha statue

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Your leadership qualities are on a rise and you may also receive felicitation for exhibiting the same. As you have an eye for detail and perfection, you’re most likely to use it to bring worth to the table. Someone admires you, but from a distance.

LUCKY SIGN: An indoor plant

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

There were a couple of people who had previously objected to your modus operandi at work. That should change for you. There is a certain alignment with respect to what you are trying to project versus what people are understanding. Monetary gains are going to continue.

LUCKY SIGN: A chamber

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

The impact that you have created with your mental ability and agility in such limited time, deserves applause. If you’re thinking of a new business idea, it should actually work in your favour very soon. A partnership is also recommended.

LUCKY SIGN: A climber

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

The day has very mixed vibes of something that’s concealed information and your enthusiasm to handle any challenge. You’re likely to head for a road trip very soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A butterfly

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Today, you might be making extensive plans to complete your pending work, but it might keep getting postponed further. Just try and relax and wait for the right time. Any advice coming from the family or spouse may not seem relevant for you as of now.

LUCKY SIGN: Canvas

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may feel a lot of guilt currently regarding your past actions. Someone who had partnered with you also keeps reminding you of the same. Looks like time might give you another chance to correct things very soon.

LUCKY SIGN: Two feathers

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

