Horoscope Today, 13 January, 2023: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Friday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

It’s a day to face your fears especially if it’s about public speaking or facing a large audience. You must trust your instincts even more. Unleash your hidden creativity.

LUCKY SIGN: A magnet

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

You may pamper your emotional self by connecting with an old friend and find yourself reminiscing your yesteryears. A spike in career path is indicated soon. Stay Focused.

LUCKY SIGN: A turtle

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

It’s the day to speak up the truth and not hide the facts. You may have been compelled to do so earlier, but not any longer. If you’re in some kind trade, your permissions may get stuck for some time.

LUCKY SIGN: A fengshui camel

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Practice, before you eventually attempt something new. if not, you might learn the realty of it very soon. Your progressive attitude might not be appreciated by everyone around.

LUCKY SIGN: A diamond

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

New avenues for those seeking higher education can be seen. The options which you did not know about earlier may surface too. Decrease your dependence on hearsay and confirm the facts yourself.

LUCKY SIGN: Painted glass

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

A sudden opportunity may kick in that may bring in good remuneration too. You must not overthink before grabbing it. A close friend may show visible signs of jealousy.

LUCKY SIGN: Riverside pebbles

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

It’s a day to boost your self-confidence and get noticed for right reasons. If you have been seeking someone’s approval, it may come your way. Your dedication at work shall bring in appreciation too.

LUCKY SIGN: A crossword

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Something of the past is about to get a release. There might be a situation where you’ll have to decide between two of your favourite things. Health might need a double check.

LUCKY SIGN: An aquarium

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

You’ve always managed crisis well but other have taken that skill of your for granted. It’s time to take two steps backwards and simply observe. The help you need might not arrive on time.

LUCKY SIGN: A ruby

CAPRICORN : DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

The day might be spent in resolving a sibling issue or of that of a close friend. Your professional front might take a back seat. The cash flow may pick up by the weekend.

LUCKY SIGN: A round table

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

The recent movement may have left you unsettled, but it will soon bring in its own merits. A new idea may revolutionise the current stage that you might be in. Express yourself well and observe even better.

LUCKY SIGN: A guitar

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

A few of you who are academicians may face sudden chaos in the environment. Before presenting any new perspective, do research well. Your parents shall reconnect with you on something you may have avoided.

LUCKY SIGN: Rose gold watch

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

