Horoscope Today, 17 January, 2023: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Tuesday

ARIES: March 21-April 19

A few random decisions you may have taken a few months back might give positive results now. Some people in your friend circle might be creating a perception about you. You may avoid arguments and keep your temper under control. A thoughtful gift may emotionally move you. A trip with spouse might be on the cards soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A cruise ship

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

You might find an appropriate guidance for your ongoing issues, especially the ones at work. You’re lucky to be working with the team of good people who are cooperative and sensitive to the requirements. Those in a relationship might experience a slow period. If you’re planning to travel overseas the process of booking needs to happen immediately.

LUCKY SIGN: A sparrow

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Something that was simply a dream till last year should start shaping up into reality. You may finding trustworthy people returning back to you. Keeping doubts might ruin your pace of life. Spiritual journeys can be planned to reset your current vibrations. Slight delays of the past may upset you, but rest assured, things would go on smoothly. A business opportunity might sound exciting.

LUCKY SIGN: A building

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You must work with similar enthusiasm as you were working earlier on. An inner reflection exercise may really help. A few unfortunate episodes that may have happened are inconsequential. You shall continue gathering help and support from everywhere. Your parents might be planning a surprise that you shall get to see soon. Rejuvenating outing may prove to be therapeutic.

LUCKY SIGN: A sunrise

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

In order to maximise your returns, you must stay consistent at work and investments. Creating a blueprint before getting into active plans will surely help. Others may look up to you for advice. It seems to have worked for them in the past. The stars suggests multiple gains from different sources. Someone in the family mayobject to what you have to say. Domestic life shall be peaceful. You will be able to resolve matters, if any. Keeping patience is need of the hour.

LUCKY SIGN: Blue ray

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

More practical knowledge and action oriented plan will be required instead of simple wisdom. In case you have made up your mind to begin something new, the hunt and chase for it must start now. You may need to network with more people. A old colleague may be useful. Family continues staying supportive. To give wings to your ideas, it’s recommended that you don’t share too many things with outsiders. You may need to control your sweet tooth.

LUCKY SIGN: A brass article

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

The day is picture perfect, unlike other days. The energies are supporting your plans in action and without wasting time, you must take the plunge. Whether it’s shopping or submitting any paper, you may be able to accomplish it all. Your favourite sport might keep you occupied. Catching up with friend is likely to bring the missing spark into the day. Something that you’ve been waiting for may still take some time.

LUCKY SIGN: A tie

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

You may have been contemplating about taking a final decision about something important, but conditions may not be conducive. What you have been wanting to communicate must be put on hold as of now. Do not interfere in somebody else’s matters. Harsh decision taken now may make you repent later. Something that you’ve been working on since a long time may now take shape. Exercising on a regular basis may take away your health grievances.

LUCKY SIGN: Violet flowers

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

It’s magic in the air. It may feel like, everything that was scattered and seemed afar would be coming together. Marriage proposals should come through, broken relationships may see a movement as well. An important communication gap might get mended. You may be meeting some influential people who may turn out to be extremely useful in the coming times. Do not hesitate to express your point of view. This shall garner appreciation. You may receive an invitation for an important get together.

LUCKY SIGN: A butterfly

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

It’s your turn to surprise everyone around you with your honest intent and sincere concern. It’s good to at times call people yourself, without any reason. Your friendly attitude might take you places. Try not overcommitting, as it may lead to time constraint and delays. Someone elder in your family might be waiting to hear from you. You might end up spending time in the kitchen, cooking but that may be out of compulsion.

LUCKY SIGN: A candle stand

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

If socialising is your focus and you wish to go all out every second day, it’s time to restrict it. Your work and peace of mind may suffer due to this. It’s a good time to invest into upgrading your skill sets, expansion of knowledge. A junior may get inspired from you. If you’re fond of writing or creative, now is the time to make a collection and think about formal publishing. Creatively skilled people may also see new opportunities. Take necessary precautions with your digestive system, to avoid a visit to the doctor.

LUCKY SIGN: Calming music

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may have mastered many techniques by now but what you still need is a humble attitude. At times you forget about humility and aggressively rub people the wrong way. A lot of effort may have gone into making you who you are today, but the realization and inner reflection still needs to be done. By accumulating material wealth and living a lifestyle which is better than your childhood, you’ve not achieved everything. Open up to constructive criticism.

LUCKY SIGN: A thrilling novel

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

