ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

You may be taking unnecessary stress about things which are not under your control. In case there is too much conflict about the situation, you must part ways now rather than repenting later. Life returns back to normal after days of being distracted.

LUCKY SIGN: Emerald green

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

They could be a sinking feeling mostly about what’s to come. You have worked very hard to earn your current lifestyle. But may feel something is holding you back. Those in the field of sports, may get exciting opportunities.

LUCKY SIGN: A sunrise

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

The positive signs have been there long enough, but you need to be receptive. There’s a lot going on behind your back at the workplace that you may find out. The domestic front is rather quiet nowadays. That is good news.

LUCKY SIGN: A fish net

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Your financial troubles are finally getting resolved and that would bring together a lot of loose ends. You may get a surprise about a development of relevance. Negative thoughts may influence you.

LUCKY SIGN: An amber stone

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

New opportunity from a random place may land up with you. It may bring in the much-required spike into your mundane routine. You may feel like adapting some spiritual practices.

LUCKY SIGN: Violets

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Result of something expected may be encouraging. This might bring in the required clarity for the future path. A new positive development may just make your day.

LUCKY SIGN: Ruby red

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Mundane practices may soon find their way out of your life. Someone who trusts you may have second thoughts now. An old investment may give unexpected results in a positive way.

LUCKY SIGN: A silk stole

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

It seems to be an empowering day for all those in the field of politics, art and cinema. An organized thought process may now bring in chance for execution as well. A new person in your life may create a deep impact.

LUCKY SIGN: A white rose

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

A shift in the place of work is indicated. You may feel irritated due to lack of time as against the volume of work. You may find your grounding in the task of choice. Cash inflow is also expected.

LUCKY SIGN: Sky blue

CAPRICORN : DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

You may seem like a misfit now, but must give yourself some time to adjust. There could be series of thoughts in your mind to change, but it’s not recommended anytime soon. A short trip might be needed to rejuvenate.

LUCKY SIGN: A neon green

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Your confidence is infectious and this alone can solve most of your impending issues. You could be tossing up multiple ideas at the same time, but do not seem to be getting your grounding.

LUCKY SIGN: A goldfish

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Your conscious mind may be telling you multiple things, but your instincts may advise something else. A close relative may need some advice or help. It’s time to get into a new wellness routine.

LUCKY SIGN: A cobalt blue

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

