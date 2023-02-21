ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Strong indications for something getting out of balance may be experienced. Do keep arrangements ready for a rainy day. If nervous about an upcoming interview, do not worry as all will be favourable.

LUCKY SIGN: Stationery

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

A dream may continue haunting you through the day. Little efforts made now towards a new direction may prove beneficial. Your relative may consult you for a job prospect.

LUCKY SIGN: A silk scarf

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Your preparation may not be sufficient if done in a hurry. Last minute anxiety may be disruptive. It’s advisable to take one thing at a time. Some mediation may help.

LUCKY SIGN: A large mirror

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Some people may influence you negatively and you may have a strong urge to believe them. A long walk may be a good help for clearing your head. Planning in advance may help.

LUCKY SIGN: A copper vessel

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

It’s a lucky day to apply for something that may have randomly become your current dream or obsession. Looks like you can make it there. Restrict your interaction with too many people. may lead to confusion.

LUCKY SIGN: A red coral

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

There may be a promise that you may have made to yourself in the past. It’s time to fulfil the same. The old pattern may find itself repeating now. Your sibling may be going through some domestic issues.

LUCKY SIGN: A souvenir

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Breaking down your daily tasks may be helpful, as you may feel frustrated about not being able to finish them in time. It’s a good idea to take some help. Make sure to design a proper communication for others to understand you better.

LUCKY SIGN: A ceramic bowl

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

From sunrise to sunset, you may end up feeling energetic and full of enthusiasm. This may be a result of the positive news you’re likely to receive. You may end up facing some competition in your work area.

LUCKY SIGN: A terracotta basin

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

The suspense of whether to do a certain task may end. You may choose to go ahead and finish it. Clarity of thought will be primary. Social status may matter hence you may work towards it.

LUCKY SIGN: A monument

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

If your sibling has an argument with you, you may need to restrict your inputs for the time being. Simple things may bring you the joy such as a long pending conversation. You may be selective in choosing friends.

LUCKY SIGN: A riddle

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You day indicates a rhythm to accomplish the tasks in your routine. An unexpected piece of news may keep you thinking. A new sports activity may attract your interest.

LUCKY SIGN: A desert of choice

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Your vision about creating a work life a balance may see success now. Senior person in the team may bring in some required sanity. Trust may become an issue today due to past experiences.

LUCKY SIGN: A new car.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

