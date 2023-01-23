Horoscope Today, 23 January, 2023: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Monday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

You need to keep a check on emotional and trust issues. Work might cause some additional fatigue which you may not have accounted for. If you’re not passionate about it, let it pass for now.

LUCKY SIGN: A rose quartz

Advertisement

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

Unnecessary stress and confusion may lead to delay. You always end up doing more than what’s planned for. It’s time not to make any conclusive ideas about something or someone. Check your facts before hand.

LUCKY SIGN: Topaz

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Advertisement

A stroke of luck is on the cards that may take your places. It could be an initial step towards your direction of desire. Keep all your communication simple and to the point. Even if slight risk is involved did not hesitate.

LUCKY SIGN: A pyrite crystal

Advertisement

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You may feel confident and reassured aligned with the energies. Your spouse may be your support and come up with some useful advice. Children in the family may be keen for a holiday that could be planned in coming days.

Advertisement

LUCKY SIGN: A blue crystal

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Advertisement

You may consider yourself a brave heart and you may need to demonstrate that in the trying situation. Family may require support in a big way. The issues at work are likely to get resolved one by one.

LUCKY SIGN: Clear quartz

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

It’s a good day to incorporate the changes that you may have thought of in your routine. A sound opportunity is round the corner and that may add a new dimension in your work space. Staying away from the neighbourhood matters is advisable.

LUCKY SIGN: An emerald

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Someone might try to take advantage of your position and power. You need to stay vigilant and keep the conversation to the point. You’re receptive towards making a change however, small or big as of now.

LUCKY SIGN: A malachite

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

You might find the most extraordinary within the ordinary. You may get a good lead for work from a reputed organization. And opportunity to make income from second source might cross your mind.

LUCKY SIGN: An amethyst

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Present yourself in the best capacity and keep your priorities clear for the day. Long pending jobs may get attended to. If you’ve been in a search of a love interest, you might meet one soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A seashell

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

The dynamics of life is undergoing change. Past patterns have been broken, and new ones are getting created. You must hold your feet firmly to the ground in order to stay stable in the movement. Avoid giving loan to others for some time.

LUCKY SIGN: Jade plant

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You are likely to make an inroad in a difficult place or situation. Although you may feel exhausted and slightly irritated with the constantly changing situation. Some rest is much needed.

LUCKY SIGN: A salt lamp

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You’ve been making plans to travel abroad, now will be the good time. If you’re trying for school admission at a renowned place, possibility is low. You may need to simplify our breakdown your needs in order to address them.

LUCKY SIGN: A marble table

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

Read all the Latest News here