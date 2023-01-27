ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Some new avenues to expand your work may appear. What may have been troubling you about parents looks like getting resolved soon, and you may experience a sense of relief. A new work partnership idea may also come through.

LUCKY SIGN: A tattoo

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

Some people have a tendency of making your life go crazy. You may have to deal with a few. The skies seem to be supporting you now more than earlier. If you are in some business, you might have a temporary resource issue.

LUCKY SIGN: A salt lamp

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

You may have been working on something which is now yielding results. If you’re in the field of manufacturing, you might get to hear of a good deal to help you expand your work. Small business groups might be able to avail of loan sanctions.

LUCKY SIGN: A nightingale

CANCER: JUNE 22-JULY 22

You’re likely to make a trip to a religious place or even meet a sage who could be imparting some profound but rare wisdom. Trips and travel is on the cards. A small argument may take shape of a bigger hassle.

LUCKY SIGN: A ropeway

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

You’re likely to get through some kind of a role or an audition. There seems to be an upward spike in your luck. The domestic front may still remain slightly shaken up.

LUCKY SIGN: A golden gate

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

It all depends on your attitude now. The opportunity has already come your way and you need to make a mark by handling it gracefully. It might be a little away from your expectations but completely requires your dedication.

LUCKY SIGN: A silver wire

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Your intentions are everything. Stay dedicated towards good intent and the rest will follow. You have been harbouring too many doubts about other people and hence that negativity obstructs your smooth flow of work. Neighbours can be a little nosey.

LUCKY SIGN: A glass tumbler

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Your focus has become really sharp and your mind is spot on. People around you are slightly cautious considering that your approach has been very focused. You must take advantage of this time to get things done according to your will.

LUCKY SIGN: A green aventurine

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 –December 21

You need to stop being too critical of people. You may have had your own set of experiences, but it’s not appreciated if they intrude in anyone’s personal space. Take two steps backwards, in spite of the fact that you may be genuinely concerned.

LUCKY SIGN: A lake

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22–JANUARY 19

You may have to earn the trust of the people, to be able to communicate effectively. Some senior people at work might not be satisfied with what you’re doing. You may be having two to three opportunities at hand currently, but none of them would seem feasible.

LUCKY SIGN: A white candle

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20-FEBRUARY 18

Mental health and stability might be a concern right now. There are too many thoughts crossing your mind and taking a major space. Because of that, you are not able to sit and focus on what actually needs to be done. You need to control your anxiety, centre yourself and practice some meditation.

LUCKY SIGN: A black tourmaline

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19–MARCH 20

Whatever the matters of the heart, you need to sit down and resolve them. Keeping small little things in your heart will only increase the gap. An elderly piece of advise might come your way that could prove handy. You may be attending a get-together or a marriage ceremony soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A red scarf.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

