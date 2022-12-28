Horoscope Today, December 28: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Wednesday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Surprises and celebrations might be on their way. A new alliance and investments is indicated. Stay calm and less aggressive during negotiations and spend your time on critical analysis.

LUCKY SIGN: A mannequin

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

If you have been subjected to any kind of emotional trouble in the past, you may feel like you have regained balanced lately. Some old school customs may become a hindrance.

LUCKY SIGN: A role model

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

A sudden change of plan may entirely change the day for you. You could be invited for an event and end up getting introduced to someone new. This acquaintance may be helpful in the long run. Stay alert during outdoor activities.

LUCKY SIGN: A silver string

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You may feel a little nervous before starting something new, but the forces seem to be with you. There may have been a confusion in your mind about making a certain decision. You may take more time than usual to get clarity.

LUCKY SIGN: A rose plant

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

It’s a day to shine and accomplish things on your own terms. You will see yourself effortlessly surpassing others and may garner appreciation. For what you’re doing today you might get the rewards really soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A sunrise

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

The day may begin inspiring you to try something new. You’re likely to feel the advantages of a routine. Give yourself some mental space and time to resolve the immediate issues.

LUCKY SIGN: A tall building

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

You have matured in many years and now have the capacity to process and analyse the situation well. Something better is expected out of you and it’s for you to reflect on. Somebody who’s closely dependent may be in distress.

LUCKY SIGN: A tan wallet

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Your primary task is to be there for someone you’re committed to. But the lack of it may be causing frustration between you two. If you are into property dealing, you may wait for better times.

LUCKY SIGN: An emerald

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

It’s a dynamic day with multiple opportunities. They may be small for now, but are interesting. You must take a call on pending decisions now. It’s a good idea to return the messages and calls.

LUCKY SIGN: A golden embroidery

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

The energies look good to have a regular day with no special focus. What you can utilise it with is forward planning, a friend, may land up unannounced and cheer you up. Parent’s health could be a concern.

LUCKY SIGN: A honey bee

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You may be feeling very dreamy and missing someone way too much. But you must wake up to reality and try and pace up. An interesting opportunity may be coming up imparting a new direction to your life.

LUCKY SIGN: A jute bag

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

If you announce your feelings, you have the fear of getting hurt, but if you don’t, it is giving you anxiety. You may just write it down and send it. A very close friend who knows your secret is the right person to depend upon.

LUCKY SIGN: A lake.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

