Horoscope Today, December 30: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Friday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

It’s a matter of time when whatever that you’ve worked on in the past will start showing results. Today will be a day to finish your important priority tasks. A travel plan might get postponed.

LUCKY SIGN: A black crystal

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

Someone’s new energy is going to uplift your mood and create an amicable environment. A person you’d met a few months back might reappear for something useful. You have a good network, you must try and utilise them to expand your work.

LUCKY SIGN: A clay box

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

You may experience some beginners luck and that will lead to a good start. Expecting too much from others might lead to a disappointment. If you’d taken a loan or borrowed money from someone, you might have to face a little awkwardness.

LUCKY SIGN: A spring

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

If you had messed up with somebody else’s work, chances are you will have to face the consequences. A close friend of yours might be sharing a few confidential things. You may step out to attend an event or a function.

LUCKY SIGN: Basketball court

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

It’s a day dedicated to friends and to celebrate their happiness If you have made investments in real estate, time is to enjoy the rewards. If any court case is pending, it might show some positive movement.

LUCKY SIGN: A cardboard box

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Good things takes time, and by now you may have realised the same. After a long wait, it’s time to now receive the benefits of your past deeds. A close friend in trouble might look up to you for sound advice.

LUCKY SIGN: A clear quartz

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

After a long time of chaos, today may look a little more aligned and more peaceful. You may have relatives visiting for stay over. This chance of hospitality may exhaust you but the good news about your work might excite you at the same time.

LUCKY SIGN: A syringe

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Your chemistry with someone relatively new in your life might make you smile constantly. There is something that you’ve been thinking for a long time to talk and express. You will find the courage to do so now.

LUCKY SIGN: A kite

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Your focus and concentration will find its way back to you after a long time. The research that you may have been indulging into might give you some concrete results. You’re into a progressive academic journey.

LUCKY SIGN: A pillow

CAPRICORN : DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

It’s a day full of vibrant energy which you are driving from bring appreciated recently. Your work will get a whole new meaning in the coming times. Somebody close to you may have trust issues. Spend your money wisely.

LUCKY SIGN: A pharmacy

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You may need to push your self drive to get back to what you were doing. A close friend may want your company for a trip. It’s advisable to stay back for now. A big investment may require for you to arrange more funds.

LUCKY SIGN: A wooden plank

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Money matters may come to the forefront as you may face some hindrances. But they would be temporary and a smooth flow shall be resumed soon. You feel like dressing up and staying socially active.

LUCKY SIGN: A rainbow crystal

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

