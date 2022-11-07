Horoscope Today, November 7, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Monday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2022: People born under the zodiac sign Leo are advised not to humiliate anyone. Mutual understanding between the family of Libras is likely to increase. Geminis are predicted to be mentally and physically strong. Scorpios are recommended to keep their ego in check if they do not want to ruin their relationships. People might get drawn towards the Sagittarius and the partners of Pisceans may be extra caring. To find out in detail about what the universe has in store for you, read below

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Good financial condition

Financial condition is likely to remain good. You might make an expensive purchase. You might embark on a family vacation. Do not take shortcuts for quick success. Use the colour red and the numbers 1 as well as 8, to grace your day with luck.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

New job in store

There is probable success in higher education. Your good nature could be appreciated. Your partner’s love will make you happy. Chances are that you will get a new job. The numbers 2 and 7, as well as the white colour, are auspicious for you.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Mentally and physically strong

You might consider going on a shopping spree. You are likely to be mentally and physically strong. Do not let your work get affected because of personal issues. You might open up about your feelings to your friends. Your numbers fortunate for you are 3 and 6, while the colour fortunate for you is yellow.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

You might get an increment

New ideas may emerge in your mind. You might get an increment. Being careless could hinder your work. You might embark on a trip. Keep a close watch on your children. The number 4 and the colour milky will brighten up your day.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Do not humiliate anyone

Hindrances in government-related work may vanish. Do not humiliate anyone. Try to complete your work at the earliest. You should not be disrespectful to anyone. You might get great job opportunities. Your lucky colour is and the number is gold and 5 respectively.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Avoid arguments with your partner

Your parents’ health is likely to improve. You might contribute to social welfare activities. Do not argue with your partner unnecessarily. You should make time to exercise or perform yoga. The colour green and numbers 3 and 8 are particularly fortunate for you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Increase in mutual understanding between family

Hurdles coming in the way of married couples could vanish. Mutual understanding between family members will increase. Politicians should be careful while giving speeches. Use numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white to ease your day.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Keep your ego in check

You might purchase a gift for your partner. People associated with creative fields may obtain public appreciation. Being too egoistic may ruin your relationships. Choose the numerals 1 and 8 along with the colour red for good fortune.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

People may get drawn towards you

Couples might make plans to embark on a trip. You should not waste your time on the phone. Your financial condition is likely to get worse. People may get drawn towards you. The numbers 9 and 12 as well as the colour yellow will ease things for you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Do not be overconfident

You could get appreciated for your work. Your prestige in society might increase. There is likely to be huge profits in businesses. Being overconfident might cause problems. For guidance, use the colour cyan and numbers 10 and 11.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Be cautious about your health

You are likely to benefit from your father’s contacts. Performing yoga will be good for your mental health. People might mock your talents. Be extra cautious about your health. Use the numbers 10 and 11 along with the colour cyan as they are favourable for you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Partners may be extra caring

It is an incredible day for people associated with media. Do not get overfriendly with strangers. Your partner could be extra caring of you. The numbers 9 and 12 as well as the colour yellow are auspicious for you.

