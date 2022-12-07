Horoscope Today, 07 December, 2022: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

You might feel like taking risks at this point but it’s advisable to hold on. You may also experience a certain loneliness at workplace, close to being isolated. Take care of your material possession while traveling.

LUCKY SIGN - A blue bag

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

New endeavours may be restricted for now as there might be objections or delays. If you have made up your mind to pursue studies further, you must go ahead. An unauthorised document may become a cause of worry now.

LUCKY SIGN – A neon band

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

A casual conversation might give way to new possibilities. Explore more on the subject. An argument with spouse may last a day. The news of short work trip may bring in some cheer.

LUCKY SIGN – A diamond

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You may attract a lot of friends, but just connect with very few. A minor depression may set in the day, make sure to consciously step out of it. It’s a good second half for the singles to explore.

LUCKY SIGN – A green dress

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Keep an eye on your movements, as a minor twist or injury is indicated. Someone you may be interested in may not be willing to reciprocate the same way. A good news about salary or promotion may be on the cards.

LUCKY SIGN – A keyhole

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

New clothes or an impromptu shopping spree may make your day. It’s a good day to meet up friends as work may take a back seat. References from the memory lane may bring in joy.

LUCKY SIGN – A gold slipper

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Prospects for your new idea might be now taking shape. If you had harassed someone in the past, you may have to face them again. You may feel like creating some quiet corner for yourself at home.

LUCKY SIGN – A single stem

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Prepare yourself for a minor hurdle in case you’re applying for a new job. There might be mixed response for whatever you may be presenting to the management. Do not try and do multiple things at the same time.

LUCKY SIGN – A rocking chair

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

You may get deeply motivated by an art form. There are aspects of your personality, those might be more clearer to you than ever. A new business plan may keep you motivated.

LUCKY SIGN – A photo display

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Unless someone shares it personally with you, you must not trust the information. There might be a new person trying to enter your inner circle. Cash flow seems better.

LUCKY SIGN – An art gallery

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18

Most of the time you may stay busy with domestic matters. There may not be too many solutions that you may be able to come up with. An extra income source might make your day seem better.

LUCKY SIGN – Lock and key

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You might need all the courage to speak up the truth to the people you care about. An approval from your superiors might take time. There is a pending legal issue, might show some movement.

LUCKY SIGN – The rope

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

