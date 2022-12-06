Horoscope Today, 06 December, 2022: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Practicing some sportsman spirit might help you in distress. You may get to be on a short trip with colleagues. A rewarding day for people in any kind of rigorous training.

LUCKY SIGN- A clear sky

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

If something is not meant for you, you must let go. There might be something to cheer about at the end if the day. Prepare yourself well for an interview. Health issues must not be ignored.

LUCKY SIGN– An orchid

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Morning routine continues being a newfound therapy for you. You may feel like contributing for a social cause today. Someone is likely to compete with you, you need to stay alert.

LUCKY SIGN– A dice

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You may receive an awaited message from an old acquaintance. A heated argument at work might make you upset. You may surprise yourself with your improved time management skill.

LUCKY SIGN– A blue bus.

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

You come across as a tough person at times but communicating more might also help. Someone’s envy may be costing you your peace of mind. Your eyesight may need attention.

LUCKY SIGN– A basketball

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

This time it’s your turn to hold the bull by its horns, that should have been sone earlier. Your travel is likely to turn out to be more spiritual than expected. One of your close friends might be feeling low.

LUCKY SIGN– The coffee mug

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Separate your personal from professional. You don’t have carry an attitude of expecting perfection in everything. You must practice being a better listener. A good lunch might be highlight of the day.

LUCKY SIGN– A silver bowl

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – DECEMBER 61

It’s time you overcome your fears and start afresh, especially the bridges you may have burnt in the past. A concrete support from the family continues. Start a new collaboration soon. It may take you places.

LUCKY SIGN– A candy store

SAGITTARIUS: DECEMBER 6– DECEMBER 61

The day may end up looking unexpectedly dramatic. You might get credit for your contribution after long. Your health may pose some problem. Evening might be more soothing.

LUCKY SIGN– A aqua blue cloth

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 62 – JANUARY 19

Sudden change of plans might lead to chaos. Multiple things may need your attention at the same time. A favorite person being around may add some respite. Take rest in the evening if possible.

LUCKY SIGN – Your favorite sweet

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

The place you are visiting now might not be as per your expectation. You may reconsider a decision made sometime back. It’s a day to retire early and read a good book.

LUCKY SIGN– A red mobile cover

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may soon surprise yourself with unexpected results. You might have a unique talent, that realization empowers you. A cumbersome day for bureaucrats and government officials.

LUCKY SIGN– A copper vessel

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

