Horoscope Today, 07 January: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Saturday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

It’s a good day to resolve the grudges you’ve been carrying. You’ve made a good beginning in improving your routine. A news from a close friend may cheer you up. Spend quality time with yourself.

LUCKY SIGN– A parrot

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

Advertisement

Supressed emotions may take time to settle down completely. If you had made commitments to someone, chances are they may get postponed further. You may feel irritated, but that may be temporary.

LUCKY SIGN– A feather

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

A pending decision may see some movement. You may have been experiencing delays in things of primary importance. A little breather from work may give you much needed respite. Stay alert at work.

LUCKY SIGN– A patchwork

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

There may be some hurdles in the elementary stage of your project. A support may come in from unexpected sources. You may feel some relief in your anxiety. Plan a break.

LUCKY SIGN– Cardamoms

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Advertisement

Someone’s loss may become your gain today. You may feel like recreating your old charm. A good recommendation may save your day. Simplify your list of needs.

LUCKY SIGN– Sunset

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Advertisement

If you have been predicting favourable financial movement, there might be some delays. A friend who lives far may connect with you. If would be good to stay calm and absorb in challenging situations.

LUCKY SIGN– A white board

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

New opportunities may reach you but there may be some more time for them to actually happen. It’s advisable not to take things to your heart always. Simple measures towards maintaining peace may be helpful.

Advertisement

LUCKY SIGN– Cobalt blue

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Skipping to conclusion may not prove correct at this stage. You may feel slightly disoriented as too much is there on your platter. It’s best to ignore a few things as of now.

LUCKY SIGN– A tray

Advertisement

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Routine work may take a beating today as new things may come up. There may be a disconnect between old and the new. A treat or gift may be on the cards. If you’re anxious about a result, it may be in your favour.

LUCKY SIGN– A group of birds

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Some days are extremely favourable in every respect and today is one of those. You may feel blessed to be where you’ve reached. A crisis may get averted by your presence of mind.

LUCKY SIGN– An indoor plant

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

There may be some temperament issues leading to an argument. You may proceed with a plan that had been held up earlier. An ex may try and reconnect with you. Try not to overcommit.

LUCKY SIGN– A note for you

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

If it’s not making sense right now, chances are it may not in the future as well. You may try to listen and acknowledge the signs of the universe. There may be a temporary phase of anxiety. You may travel.

LUCKY SIGN– An old photograph

Read all the Latest News here