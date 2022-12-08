Horoscope Today, 08 December, 2022: Money Astrological Prediction for Thursday

Check out today’s prediction by Bhoomika Kalam, an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award. (Image: Shutterstock) ARIES: There may be some obstacles at the business place. However, you will be able to some profit in your business. You just need to control your anger and overconfidence. Don’t delay in your office work. REMEDY :- donate food to poor children. (Image: Shutterstock) TAURUS: Make sure that your goals remain secret. Otherwise someone can harm you by misusing it. Employed people will get some benefits in their financial condition. REMEDY :- recite Hanuman chalisa (Image: Shutterstock) GEMINI: There is a need to improve creativity in the business, because of your hardwork you will get new opportunities in the business. Government serving people will get some important new work. REMEDY: - Donate food to an old age home. (Image: Shutterstock) CANCER: Do not invest in stock market or crypto. Job seekers get new job opportunities. Today you will get benefits in partnership related work. Pay attention on business related work. REMEDY: - Recite Ganesh stotra (Image: Shutterstock) LEO: You will meet some new people but don’t trust strangers very quickly. Salaries people will get some economic benefit like bonus or commission. Today you will get profit in your business. REMEDY: - Worship Lord Ganesha at workplace. (Image: Shutterstock) VIRGO: Suddenly you will get big orders in your business and it is very beneficial for you. Business women will achieve a good position in their business. Your work in the office will be appreciated. REMEDY: - Keep a silver with you. (Image: Shutterstock) LIBRA: Today you will be very busy and due to these you will not able to pay attention on your business. So complete your work at home. Business related to creative and media will be an important achievement for you. REMEDY: - recite Hanuman chalisa. (Image: Shutterstock) Scorpio: You will get such unexpected and beneficial information in business. There will be an important investment related offer. You will get new opportunities in job. REMEDY: - Gift sweet things to mother. (Image: Shutterstock) Sagittarius: This time is very favorable for business work. Today is very profitable for you. Your decisions in partnership related work will be beneficial for you. REMEDY: - Practice Yoga Pranayama. (Image: Shutterstock) CAPRICORN: Profit may arise in the workplace. You need to work harder. you will be able to get success in business. Today there is a possibility of loss in your business. REMEDY:- take the blessings of the elders. (Image: Shutterstock) AQUARIUS: Everyone will be impressed by you and your activity. Will be alert towards work. Industry business will gain momentum. Will keep thinking of being creative. Work efforts will get support. REMEDY: - Feed green fodder to the cow. (Image: Shutterstock) PISCES: Income can increase in your business. There will be profitable situations in the business related to commission. The work will be completed according to you at the workplace. REMEDY: - offer flute to krishna bhagwan. (Image: Shutterstock)
first published: December 08, 2022, 00:10 IST
last updated: December 08, 2022, 00:10 IST