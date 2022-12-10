Horoscope Today, 10 December, 2022: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Plan your expenses wisely for the coming months as you may need the savings ahead. Expenditures may increase more than accounted for. A mild health discomfort is also indicated.

LUCKY SIGN– A yellow sapphire

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

A hectic day with work and personal life on a move. The energies guide towards a relatively quiet second half of the day. You may avoid eating or ordering food.

LUCKY SIGN – A souvenir

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

At times too many expectations from a relationship may hurt you repeatedly. Let go if it’s not working out to suit your sentiments. You may surprise yourself by learning something new about a person you may be close to.

LUCKY SIGN – A black obsidian

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

It’s a powerful day for you to pay attention to pending official matters. A solution may work well for you and enhance your image. Work front might gain a preference today.

LUCKY SIGN – A white citrine

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

A new gesture from a loved one may reassure you of their concern. A positive day to work and finish pending jobs. Someone known might make a new offer.

LUCKY SIGN – A pyrite

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

When one door closes, a multiple other make their way towards you. It’s a day to reconsider some of your old habits. You may plan a worthwhile visit in the next month.

LUCKY SIGN – Clear quartz

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

It’s a good day to reach out to friends you’ve not checked upon since some time. You may find an urge to spend some quality time with your bestie. The energies indicate a busy time coming up soon.

LUCKY SIGN – A dreamcatcher

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – DECEMBER 81

A powerful day to finish your personal jobs. The changes you decide on now shall reap benefits in the long run. You may create a new mechanism at work that may get an internal criticism.

LUCKY SIGN– A rose quartz

SAGITTARIUS: DECEMBER 8– DECEMBER 81

A day to revisit nostalgia through people, photographs or phone calls. You may feel mentally drained at times too. A good grounding exercise or mediation shall keep you balanced.

LUCKY SIGN – A blue tourmaline

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 82 – JANUARY 19

The day indicates retail therapy indulgence, virtual or physical. A short trip Is on the cards, this may be with the family. Make sure that the work in your absence stays under control.

LUCKY SIGN – A lush garden

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Rehearsals and practice sessions might consume your time today. Students, teachers, coaches may have a busier than usual day. Expect some positive development at work.

LUCKY SIGN – A rose gold ring

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

A recent crisis may finally get resolved. Partnerships are likely to become even more productive. If you have been planning to purchase a new vehicle, it’s the right time.

LUCKY SIGN – A peacock feather

