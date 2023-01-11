Horoscope Today, 11 January: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Wednesday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

You may reconsider someone’s request seriously now. A sudden instinct to help others selflessly may also be felt. Someone you had helped may return the favour.

LUCKY SIGN– A pear tree

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

It’s a good day to confess your hidden feelings. You may also feel emotionally vulnerable today. Empty your heart as you may be understood well.

LUCKY SIGN– Selenite

Advertisement

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Your maturity might help you make a correct choice and handle an tough job. The expansion and improvement in your perspective is likely to get noticed. Health may have some minor concerns this week.

LUCKY SIGN– A jute basket

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You may have excelled in a certain task according to you but it may not get an acceptance. There seems to be a positive movement at workplace, but its slower than usual. Someone might be awaiting your revert.

LUCKY SIGN– A magazine stand

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

It’s a pleasant day to have, deeper and meaningful conversations. You may have to equally participate to make sense out of it. A new and effective routine is now on the horizon.

Advertisement

LUCKY SIGN– A peacock feather

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Other’s mistake may have left some scars, but it’s about time to forgive and forget. You may be in a mood to prepare a surprise today for someone close. A confusion which has taken a lot of your mind space gets clarity.

LUCKY SIGN– A yellow sapphire

Advertisement

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Your news may have travelled and someone who’s never met you may wish to reach out. Try to make time for people who matter. If you’re in the business of tools or spare parts, you may face a workforce crisis.

LUCKY SIGN– A pyramid

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Advertisement

New pattern in life emerges amidst the ongoing monotony. You’re likely to receive an appreciation for your work. You may get to travel with the person you’re romantically involved with.

LUCKY SIGN– Blue tourmaline

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

It’s better to let go if you can’t resolve or forget about it. You may meet someone interesting as a romantic interest. Your mind is currently brimming with innovative thoughts.

LUCKY SIGN– A tabletop

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

After a long time you may feel relaxed and feel like making time for yourself. There are new work avenues emerging soon, be on the lookout. Your close friend may be undergoing some financial pressure.

LUCKY SIGN– A silk thread

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

New work opportunity may finally land up. You must consider it seriously. Parents may need some time from you to talk about something relevant. Cash flow is steadier the past few months.

LUCKY SIGN– A new watch

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Simplistic approach may make your work speed up. Expecting too much from people may sometimes lead to developing hard feelings. You can expect a small scale party where you may be centre of attention.

LUCKY SIGN– A pigeon

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

Read all the Latest News here